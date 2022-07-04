EASTON, Pa. - "Happy Birthday," said Everett Walters.
"Happy Birthday Bushkill Park," said Bob Young Jr.
As of July 3, Bushkill Park is officially 120 years old
"For a park to last that long they must be doing something right," said Dan Hariegle.
What better way to celebrate the huge milestone than with rides, food, antique cars, a band and so much more
"Beautiful day, no rain, its good," said Cindy Reiss.
It's a place so many Lehigh Valley residents have been coming to since they were little. So being back at the park on Sunday brought back a lot of memories
"The last time I was here was 38 years ago," said Jan Hariegle.
"I've been coming down here for over 60 years," said Young.
"I brought my kids here, then my grandkids," said Mary Allen.
"I used to come with Easton Catholic," said Shane Danko.
We asked some park goers what their favorite part of the day was.
"The funhouse," said Madeline Walters.
"I like the fun house," said Jayce Allen.
"The funhouse," said Danica Francis.
And guess what?
"I heard about the funhouse and they said it was the oldest one in the country or something like that," said Darren Reiss.
The Bushkill park funhouse is said to be the oldest in the United States. It was finally reopened for the first time in years, after being damaged by a flood.
"It's exciting," said Cindy Reiss.
The park is open every weekend from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.