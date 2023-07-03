FORKS TWP., Pa. – It's Bushkill Park's 121st birthday, and the Forks Township amusement park is celebrating another year with a special debut.

"We thought, 'Why not have the grand opening for the carousel in conjunction of the park?'" said Fran McBride, owner of the carousel.

"You know that it's part of the history and stuff and you're just like, 'Woah,'" said Gia Grier of Scranton.

That history goes back to Roswell, Georgia.

The carousel was owned by Linda Healey and her late husband Michael.

"Carousels played a big part of our lives," Linda Healey said.

The Healeys ended up selling this particular carousel around the same time Bushkill Park was looking to buy one.

"I thought, 'Yeah I could look into that,'" said McBride.

Fran McBride and his wife jumped on it, refurbishing the carousel from top to bottom.

"I repainted all the horses in my basement," said McBride.

Now, it stands tall in the center of Bushkill Park with the other rides and attractions.

Healey even made the 800 mile-trip from Georgia to see it.

"The fact that Fran and Bushkill Park was going keep the legacy of the carousel going — give it back, pay it back to everyone," Healey said.

It's all for park-goers and even dogs to enjoy at Bushkill Park for years to come.

"This is Rosie's ninth different carousel she's been on," said one woman with her furry friend. "We travel all over and take her to different carousels!"

"It's a really fun and whacky and interesting place, and it's really fun," said Grier.

The rides at Bushkill Park will be open through October. Roller skating will continue all year long.