FORKS TWP., Pa. - "We are part of history," said Corinne Klein, long-time Bushkill Park volunteer.
We're wishing a happy 120th birthday to the historic Bushkill Park.
"Not a lot of things are still running 120 years later, especially a mom-and-pop place like this," said Corinne Klein.
For years, the park has been a staple in the Lehigh Valley, a place where families have come and made memories for generations.
Just like the Kleins, who all started working here as teens and now, as adults.
"When I was 16, I started here," said Susan Klein, Manager of Bushkill Park. "I started selling tickets and I've been here ever since."
"I mean there's so many memories that I have down here," said Corinne Klein. "Most of my birthday parties were here."
And so many other people have made memories here, just like them.
There are pages on pages of stories in a memory book, with people sharing their fun times at the park, something they thought might not happen again after a devastating flood in 2004.
After a lot of hard work and dedication, they're going to celebrate this huge milestone with contests, an antique car show, rides, food, and so much more.
"There's so many memories here and I just like to see kids happy," said Susan Klein.
On Sunday, the first 100 people to come to the birthday celebration Sunday will get free admission to the funhouse.
For more information on the park's hours of operation, you can go to the park's website.