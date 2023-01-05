BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 71-year-old Northampton County man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator at his home, according to county Coroner Zachary Lysek.

Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was discovered unresponsive in his garage on Dec. 25 where a running generator was being used, Lysek said.

When he was found, he was transported by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hecktown Oaks Campus, where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m.

Kotulka's neighborhood had lost power the afternoon of Dec. 23 due to the storm, Lysek said.

Lysek said Kotulka was using a generator to run several appliances in his home.

The cause of death was due to carbon monoxide toxicity, and the manner of death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.