There's a lot of talk in the business community about whether or not to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations now while under Emergency Use Authorization, or down the line when they have official FDA approval.
"We don't have guidance that specifically says you can mandate," said Loren Speziale, business attorney and partner at Gross McGinley.
Speziale was one of the presenters in a Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce seminar Tuesday discussing employer vaccination strategy. Speziale said there's little known about what sort of liability an employer may take on by mandating vaccines. She said there could be lawsuits filed if an employee is terminated for not getting vaccinated or getting seriously ill or dying if they get the vaccine.
For most businesses, she recommends incentivizing vaccines instead of mandating them.
"There's been quite a bit of conversation as to what kind of incentives employers can push out to try and get their employees to elect to get the vaccination," Speziale said.
According to Speziale, too much of an incentive could be perceived as coercion.
However, employers can ask for proof of vaccination, because it's not sharing health information.
While there are lots of unknowns, attorney Thomas Reilly, Jr. said it's clear that at the current time, employers can not offer themselves up as vaccination sites. Currently, vaccines may only be administered at hospitals, doctor's offices, urgent cares and pharmacies.
Even if that changes, Reilly said it may not be wise for employers to offer vaccines on site.
"Simply exposing the facility may expose you to some liability," he said.
Ultimately, experts said vaccination policies should be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
"Make a decision as to whether direct threat of infection in workplace outweighs the cons of putting in place a mandate," Speziale said.