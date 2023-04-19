WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Duke's Delites now officially has a home in Whitehall Township.

The dog treat company, started five years ago by Bill Wright, employs young adults with developmental disabilities.

"My son has autism and that's why I dedicate my life to doing this, my wife and I," Wright said.

The business was previously working out of a church basement. Wright says having their own space will allow them to hire more people and offer more programming.

All the profits go to the Love Ran Red Foundation, which is collecting the funds to build a group home for those with disabilities.

"So what happens when mom and dad can't take care of them any longer? We not only want to give them a place to work, but we also want to give them a place to live," Wright said.

You can order the products online for delivery, or pick it up at the new location.

"We only sell top-notch quality products. You can go to any national manufacturer and buy your pet supplies but with us you're not only going to get a good product but you're also going to help these young adults," Wright said. "We're just trying to do our part, that's all."

If you want to check it out, Duke's is hosting an opening house this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.