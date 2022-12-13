PORTLAND, Pa. - Part of Route 611 will be closed for the next couple of months because of the risk of falling rocks. PennDOT says some of those are as big as vehicles themselves.

The section of the roadway has been closed before, and now, some neighboring businesses are worried about decreased traffic hurting their holiday seasons.

Last Tuesday, a rockslide shut down Route 611. It was supposed to be a quick fix, but crews found more loose rocks.

"My first reaction was not again," said Janet Futchko, the owner of Janet's Jems Thrift Shoppe. "It does hurt our businesses."

That's the reaction of several business owners in Northampton and Monroe counties, now that Route 611 is facing another extended closure.

But as she did back in April, Futchko says she's willing to reimburse people for their tolls just to bring them to Portland. They don't even have to shop at her store.

"We're a small community, but we're a great community," said Futchko. "If I can get them to come here for that $3 toll, so be it."

Route 611 is blocked off between Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street and Slateford Road.

The detour is ten miles.

"It's the best detour that we were able to develop using roads that can handle the volume of traffic, as well as being state roads," said Ronald Young, a district press officer for PennDOT Engineering District 5.

PennDOT says weathering and erosion cause loose rocks; it's a common problem among PA's roadways on the water.

"A small rock, the size of a basketball or smaller could even come down and blow out someone's tire to hit the car and make them lose control," said Young. "So, for safety reasons, we need to keep the road closed."

Crews estimate the work will take about two months.

"We're doing a little more in-depth analysis now and trying to develop a plan where we'll have a contractor come back and do some work out there to remediate and break down some of those loose rocks and maybe do some other type of retaining work to try to shore up the slope," said Young.

Futchko, also a volunteer firefighter and EMS worker, says Portland Hook and Ladder gets fewer people at its Bingo fundraisers Tuesday nights, since some elderly drivers avoid the major roadways on this detour.

"As long as it's done safely, that's all that matters," said Futchko. "We did it once. We can do it again."

PennDOT is working with reps in Harrisburg to get emergency funding to speed up the process. DEP and the National Park Service are involved, too.