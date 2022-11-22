Since 1977, Associated Production Services, Inc. has empowered those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

APS is a total-service contract packaging company that offers training and wage earning work for those with disabilities in a 5-day-a-week work environment.

"It's a really cool program a lot of people don't even know exists," said Brandi Shoy, the Director of Habilitation for the company. "We have 6 licensed facilities at this time and we're just looking to continuously welcome, develop, and just teach."

APS says it works with a variety of businesses, large and small, on anything from one-off jobs to regular contracts.

"We do blister packaging, weighing, sealing, gluing," said Michael Lanoue, the Bethlehem Production Manager.

Each employee is matched with a task best aligned with their skills and developmental needs. Many of the employees have been working there for years.

"I was here for 10 years now, this is my 11th year and next year will be my 12th year," said Linda Swartz.

All of them say coming in is the best part of their day.

"I like doing the counting, and the bottles, and my favorite is checking the markers and the cardboard," Heather Roach said.

"I like hanging out with my supervisors and friends."

"That's probably my most enjoyable part of this job, is being able to form a connection with people and watch them grow," Lanoue said.

Businesses looking to contract out work with APS, can reach out to the company directly. If you're interested in working there, you can do the same.