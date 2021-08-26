A group of small-business leaders gathered in Allentown Thursday to urge federal lawmakers to take more action to combat climate change.

The event was held at Blended by Bru Daddy's.

Similar events are being held throughout the country calling for federal investments in clean energy and clean transportation.

More than 75 businesses in Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district have signed a letter in support of bold climate investment. 

