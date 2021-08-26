...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...
and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Camden, Coastal
Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon,
Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem,
Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Warren, and Western Monmouth.
In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper
Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* A slow moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very
humid air mass by Friday afternoon. This will likely trigger
multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through
much of Saturday. Storms are likely to be slow moving and produce
torrential rain. A general 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast, but
locally higher totals over 5 inches are possible. Combined with
wet antecedent conditions, this could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&