ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a big day for Allentown drivers and businesses near Wire Mill Bridge.

After more than a year, construction is coming to an end and the bridge is reopening. A ribbon cutting was held 12 p.m.

"It's great, the bridge is opening," Brandon Ziegler of Ziegler's RV, said.

The owner of the neighboring business, G&L Auto Services, echoing a similar sentiment.

"We're feeling hopeful," Gabriel Liz said.

It's been a long time coming for business owners, and caused a lot of frustration along the way.

The bridge off of Lehigh Street has been closed since May of last year. It was built in the 1940's and needed to be torn down and completely replaced.

"The other bridge was just so bad," Ziegler said. "I know, they've done a couple Band-Aid fixes on in the past, but it was just it need to be replaced."

It was supposed to be closed for six months, a timeframe business owners nearby could handle. But then the construction timeline kept getting delayed.

"They closed it in May last year, supposed to be done in that December. Then it was postponed until May, and obviously, it wasn't open yet."

The construction caused detours around downtown Allentown and negatively impacted businesses like G&L Auto Services.

"Nothing was coming in. We don't get the traffic. We have a very large loss," Liz said.

The area is a main thoroughfare for drivers and the traffic is brings, drives sales for nearby businesses.

Liz is hopeful the reopening will bring them back up to where the once were.

"We're hoping that our, our customer base will increase about maybe 40%. That's a lot."

Despite city officials saying it'll open today, Liz is cautiously optimistic considering the last two times he was told it would open, it didn't.

"They always say they always give a date. They always postpone the date. It's fine. It might it might get done today."