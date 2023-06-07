ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Business owners in Allentown are getting fed up with a bridge replacement project that just won't end.

Crews have been working to replace the Wire Mill Bridge on Lehigh Street for over a year now, and the project deadline has been pushed back twice.

"It was supposed to be open in May, and right now we don't know when they're going to open it," said Amanda Ramirez, who works at RP Auto Sales and Services right up the street from the bridge.

We reached out to Lehigh County to find out when the Wire Mill Bridge replacement project might be done. General Services Director Rick Molchaney said right now "Schedules are indicating an end of July Grand Opening."

That's the third deadline since the project started, moving from last December, to May, and now July. That's not good news for Ramirez.

"This time, for the summer, it's more people coming to do business with us. If the bridge is still closed, all the summer we're going to still lose the money," said Ramirez.

Ramirez isn't the only one frustrated.

"Our people come down and they'll see the road closed sign and just keep going, not thinking they can get through over here," said Brandon Ziegler, who owns Ziegler's RV right up the street from the bridge.

Ziegler said he's been redirecting his customers to his RV business for over a year now, and taking the long way around can be frustrating.

"The detour takes you around Auburn Street, which is the train, and people hit the train and gotta wait for the train, so that complicates things as well," said Ziegler.

Molchaney said the construction delay is due to scheduling issues with utility contractors. That led them to make the decision not to begin pouring concrete until this spring, and the work still isn't finished. For now, all people like Ramirez can do is try to get by until it's done.

"As long as they're there, we're going to still lose money," said Ramirez.