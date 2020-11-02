The Lehigh Valley Business Sentiment Index is making up some ground, but there's a long way to go.
It rose by 6.4 percent in October. There was also a 5.7-percent increase in July.
The rise comes after its massive 31.6-percent fall in April.
Now after two increases the October index is at 49.4. That's well below its January level of 64.2. It is still below its average level during the Great Recession.
Analysts say it shows a lack of enthusiasm from the Valley's businesses participating in the survey.
"This time around, future purchases didn't have much intensity and then when we looked at momentum for future purchases it was actually negative," said Kamran Afshar with DeSales University.
Afshar says this could be a sign that the recovery might take much longer than previously expected.