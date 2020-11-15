Weather Alert

NJC019-027-037-041-PAC011-017-029-077-089-091-095-160100- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0294.201115T2344Z-201116T0100Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 644 PM EST Sun Nov 15 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Central Morris County in northern New Jersey... Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Eastern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 800 PM EST. * At 643 PM EST, intense showers and some embedded severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sterling to near Jordan Valley to near Fleetwood to near Terre Hill, moving northeast at 70 mph. This line may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Newton, Montague, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Dover, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, Hopatcong, Forks, East Norriton, Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Quakertown, Perkasie and Doylestown. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 342 and 347. Northeast Extension between mile markers 23 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 56 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 25. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 306 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 38. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4120 7437 4109 7450 4104 7450 4105 7444 4076 7455 4072 7472 4051 7480 4043 7475 4034 7494 4016 7504 4014 7551 4024 7565 4014 7588 4056 7556 4125 7513 4115 7515 4109 7500 4129 7483 4136 7470 TIME...MOT...LOC 2343Z 237DEG 59KT 4138 7540 4075 7574 4042 7580 4019 7603 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH $$