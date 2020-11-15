As COVID-19 case counts continue to shatter records, we are waiting to hear about possible new mitigation efforts across the Commonwealth.
Over the weekend, Gov. Tom Wolf met with the governors of several other states in the northeast to discuss possible joint mitigation efforts, as health experts say cases are rising at alarming rates nationwide.
It’s unclear what was discussed. However, a spokesperson for the Wolf Administration tells 69 News it’s likely the states will release more information in the coming days.
Now, businesses across the area are bracing for the possibility of even tighter restrictions.
"We're a little scared to see what's coming up next,” said Josephine Evola of Salvatore's Pizzeria in Macungie.
Businesses like Salvatore's Pizzeria are bracing for the possibility of new restrictions like ones we saw earlier this year.
"What we were doing when everyone was locked down before, and luckily we were able to stay open because essential businesses were allowed to stay open, we did a pickup window. Everybody seemed to love it, so if we're able to still do that, we'll be doing that for everybody,” Evola said.
Leonardo Powell works at The Farm House Kitchen in West Reading and says while health and safety come first, it's important for people to support local businesses if tighter restrictions are implemented.
"I feel that working in the service industry, it really is going to hurt a lot of us, especially servers and people who depend on daily income from tips or something along those lines,” Powell said.
While Pennsylvania waits to see if the Wolf Administration implements any new restrictions on businesses, people seem to be split on what they think should happen next.
"I feel that it prohibits our freedoms. We should be able to choose for ourselves and at the end of the day it's our decision, “ Troy Butler said.
"I feel like just a brief point in time where everyone is required to quarantine is somewhat essential,” Sarah Heckman said.