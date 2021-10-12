Warehouses have never been busier, and we're not even at peak season yet.
"We are ramping up for our seasonal hiring. This is on top of our full and part time hiring we're doing at most of our facilities across Pennsylvania," said Steve Kelly, a field communications manager with Amazon.
The holidays are around the corner, but even with historically high unemployment, warehousing and transportation businesses are having a difficult time filling jobs. Around 500,000 jobs are open nationwide.
"Obviously the constraints on the labor market are very real and something employers are dealing with," Kelly said.
The company has been increasing pay and rolling out new incentives to draw folks in. The average pay is now $18 an hour.
"We're ramping up our signing bonuses," Kelly said. "Day one they've got access to health care benefits, paid leave," as well as tuition assistance.
Walmart and Target have added similar programs.
Uline announced the other day starting salaries ranging from $17 to $27 an hour with a $2,000 signing bonus, paid in December.
Kelly says changes like that seem to be helping Amazon, but it's still a challenge.
"Like everybody, as I mentioned, we're dealing with constraints but we're still growing and we have seen an uptick in applications," Kelly said.
"We're going to have everybody we need to make sure our customers continue to have the experience they've always had with getting Amazon."