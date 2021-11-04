EASTON, Pa. - First hired for the prep line, 27-year-old Allison Dody has risen to head baker at Easton's Sweet Girlz Bakery.
Making desserts for weddings and events serves her work ethic.
"I get to be a small part of their lives and make their day special," she said.
20-year-old Dylan Fusco mans the front desk and does maintenance at Nazareth's YMCA.
"I'm having the time of my life here," he said.
Both have autism. They were hired through VIA of the Lehigh Valley's Community Employment Services.
"High school students and adults find work in the community, paid internships," said Program Director Cortney Lakis.
She says those with mental, intellectual, or physical disabilities are an untapped labor force.
Since the 1970s, VIA has placed thousands at companies throughout the Valley. Since the pandemic, for the first time, companies are coming to VIA for hires.
"We help though the hiring process, and training process, and have coaches available for any problem that may arise," Lakis said.
The work is working out. Michelle Machado hired Dylan.
"He does his job, on time, wants to know what else he can do," she said.
Sweet Girlz owner Kari Alvaro says Allison knows every recipe by heart.
"They bring a different level of knowledge and excitement to the team you can't find anywhere else," she said.
The sweet smell of employment success.