EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved $5.7 million in grants to businesses, nonprofit groups, police departments and other emergency services Thursday night.
The smallest of the four rounds of grants was $934,644 for 69 small businesses for pandemic relief. The average grant from the county's federal American Rescue Plan aid was $13,676.
Among the county businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 are The Clubhouse Grille and the Sayre Mansion, both of Bethlehem; Halo Hair and Beauty Studio, Hellertown; and Bady's Grove, Wind Gap.
A committee of members of County Executive Lamont McClure's staff and council members, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, reviewed applicants for the grants.
Council also approved McClure's proposed recipients of hotel tax grants. The county assesses a 5% tax on hotel stays and uses the money to promote tourism. The big winners here at $100,000 each were ArtsQuest, which runs Musikfest, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The IronPigs money will be sent to the baseball team's charity wing but used for stadium renovations. The "Pigs" are a for-profit operation based in Lehigh County, but the team argued earlier Thursday that the benefits of professional baseball cross county lines. The team received $200,000 total Thursday from the county, with another $100,000 on the way.
Other recipients of the hotel funds are the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, $33,500, and Easton's Winter Village 2021 will receive $50,000.
The next $1 million went to fire companies and rescue squads. Easton's and Bethlehem's fire departments each received $50,000 of federal money from the county. Several smaller departments also received grants, among them Allen Township Fire Co. No. 1, Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 and the Vigilance Hose Company.
Councilman John Cusick said small fire departments and ambulance squads suffered during the pandemic because they could not raise money through carnivals and community breakfasts.
The fourth round of grants approved Thursday was for $2.8 million to nonprofit groups and police departments. McClure said the list of recipients shows a commitment to supporting law enforcement.
The grants were varied, with Bushkill and Bethlehem Townships receiving money for police vehicles, while the Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley will get $5,700 for a new backdrop for the second act of "The Nutcracker."
Lehigh Township will receive $50,000 to buy police vehicles and tasers, and Hellertown will get $50,000 to buy 12 body cameras for officers.