BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Things are coming down rather quickly across Bethlehem, as crews work to clean up from Musikfest.
So how did this year stack up with years past?
Nicole Harrell, communications director for ArtsQuest, says they're still not sure how they've stacked up against 2019, a record year for attendance with more than 1.2 million - a $77-million impact.
"We're still gathering information for 2021, but we're cautiously optimistic," Harrell said.
"They did a fantastic job making it happen. I don't know how they did it," said Neville Gardner, the owner of Red Stag and Donegal Square.
Local businesses say the foot traffic was much needed after last year, but it felt lighter than years past, between the Delta variant, extreme heat, and thunderstorms.
"We were very close to our 2019 numbers," Gardner said. "Every industry's suffering from the valleys and peaks - and things are more expensive, prices have gone up - so it's harder to get things. But overall we feel like we're on the path."
Bonita Richter, sales associate at The Gem Shop down the street, agrees.
"It's not like we have at Christmas time," Richter said. "We're glad for the business and hopefully people keep shopping small business and support us."
We still don't have those official numbers, but ArtsQuest says the tallying so far has been strong, which lines up with what we've been hearing from businesses.
The official numbers are expected sometime Tuesday.