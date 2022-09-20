ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More people living on Allentown's east side would mean more cars on its roads.

If City Center buys the former Allentown State Hospital property, how to ease the resulting congestion will be a big item on the checklist.

Allentown officials say the sale would be a game changer, bringing thousands of people to live on the 195-acre property. Businesses across the street say they are excited for the new customers, but hopeful they won't have issues with traffic.

For 38 years, Mahoney's Irish Pub has been a hot spot for steak sandwiches. Illene Mahoney says when the state hospital closed, her family business took a hit. So naturally, she's excited to hear the state may be selling the 195-acre property to City Center.

"I'm curious to see how wide Hanover Avenue will end up being because Hanover Avenue can get kind of congested," Mahoney said.

City Center officials say if the sale is approved by the legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf it will begin working with city planners on developing the project now called Northridge.

Part of that work will be addressing traffic. According to plans submitted by the state, the development would feed onto four main roads in the east end: Hanover, Union, Oswego and Hamilton.

Allentown public works officials say City Center will have to do a traffic study and make any necessary infrastructure improvements with oversight from the city, PennDOT, and the Lehigh County Planning Commission.

Mary Ott, owner of With Love Mary Salon, says she thinks the potential development would be great for the east side and its businesses.

"For small businesses like myself, to just to get more traffic," Ott said. "I find it to be exciting if it's all done the right way."

If the sale is approved, City Center will have to have a lot of conversations with city officials, not just about traffic, but public safety, addressing concerns about food deserts, and a school.

As part of the request for proposals, City Center had to include plans for a school. The Allentown School District says it has not had any recent conversations with City Center about this, but will be undertaking projects unrelated to Northridge in the near future.