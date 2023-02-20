ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 'Round the clock preparations are underway across the Lehigh Valley.

From Nazareth to Allentown, people have their hands full making sure that countless fastnachts are packed and ready to go.

69 News stopped in at Mary Ann Donut Kitchen in downtown Allentown, but ahead of Fastnacht Day, no donuts could be found.

From the signs people see outside of the building to the shelves inside, it's all about the fastnachts. Workers have removed their traditional donuts and replaced them with the Pennsylvania Dutch style ones that people across the region have grown to know and love.

"Our biggest day of the year: Fastnacht Day," said Mike O'Boyle, the shop's current owner.

When you step inside, not only can you buy a dozen - or however many one's heart desires - you can also get a taste of the tradition's rich history from one of the previous owners.

"This is a tradition that goes back with the Pennsylvania Dutch over 100 years or more," said Tom Thompson, who sold the business to O'Boyle.

It's one that all three owners have participated in since doors opened back in 1959, according to Thompson. Fastnacht Day is celebrated the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

"In other societies, it's called Shrove Tuesday. In New Orleans, it's Mardi Gras day," said Thompson. "40 days of fasting, and religiously, people would refrain from eating things like sugar and fat during the Lenten season."

So, Thompson says they'd use it all up before the fast!

"Thus, the origin of Pennsylvania Dutch Fastnacht Day," he added.

We couldn't go in the back because workers say they're swamped, but they guaranteed: they have their hands full, prepping what's expected to be 3,000 dozens or 36,000 fastnachts.

"We will quote the former owner, 'We have the A team, the B team and the C team here.' It takes everyone. We certainly appreciate all the help," added O'Boyle.

"One of the things I find really heartening and amusing in a way: The people who work here love the day so much that we have one young woman who has a full-time job - she has her Master's Degree in Business Administration -- but she takes a couple of vacation days to work here on Fastnacht Day because she enjoys it so much," said Thompson with a smile.

Mary Ann Donut Kitchen has plain, sugared and powered fastnachts for sale. Walk-ins are welcome.

"We don't use eggs. We do not add any dairy products. I don't make any nutritional claims and never did, but it really tastes good. That's the claim," laughed Thompson.

It's a race against the clock for many businesses that are selling fastnachts.

Doors open at Mary Ann Donut Kitchen bright and early Tuesday: 5 a.m. O'Boyle says he expects there will be a line out the door sometime soon after.

Here is a list of other participating businesses.