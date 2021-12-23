Thursday starts the busy holiday travel season with Christmas is just two days away. Plenty of families will hit the roads and the skies for the holidays.
"I am traveling to visit family. My folks just moved to Savannah about a month or so ago, and so they are eager to see me," said traveler, Dirk Oman.
Martha Marello is also preparing for her flight home. "To get the best of both worlds, we came to see grandma before and we get to be home for actual Christmas."
Lehigh Valley International Airport saw a surge in travelers Thanksgiving week and are expecting crowds again for Christmas.
"I think there is a lot of factors. The current situation with the pandemic plays a role, but also, when you think of the two holidays, Thanksgiving is condensed into a few days, versus Christmas, which is a week. You are going to see some spread-out travel," Colin Riccobon, Director of Public and Government Relations for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
Riccobon says you'll see an influx of travel in the early mornings. He says giving yourself enough time to drive to the airport, park and check in will be key.
Safety is also a priority.
"Stay engaged in your travel. The second thing is, don't forget your mask. There's a mask requirement through March of 2022," continued Riccobon.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike says travel has increased more than 40% from last year, matching numbers close to what they were in 2019.
It says more than 5.4 million motorists will travel the turnpike through Sunday, January 2.