HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of travel since pandemic-related shutdowns began back in March, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
"It was different; seeing everybody with their masks on and everything,” Will Remy told 69 News as he stood outside Lehigh Valley International Airport. “Just a whole different world going on right now."
Triple A forecast nearly 50 million people would be hitting the road for the thanksgiving holiday. TSA indicates that nationwide, nearly a million people traveled by plane on Saturday alone.
Greg Bourgault, who was about to hop a plane to Miami, tells 69 News , “It's Thanksgiving and people want to go see their families so they're going to travel."
According to the CDC, viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. However, crowded flights. Long lines and congested areas like baggage claims can make social distancing tough and lead to the potential spread of germs.
"They're pretty good about enforcing the lines and stuff like that. TSA here, they've got the marks on the floor and everyone stands six feet away,” Bourgault added.
"We'll take our precautions but, me personally, I live my life on faith so when it's my time it's my time,” one man, who was dropping off a rental car, said. “I'm going to take precautions but, I'm going to continue to live my life."
On Sunday, Dr. Deborah Birx, the Whitehouse Coronavirus Response Coordinator, urged people who did gather for the holiday to assume they've been infected and to get tested.