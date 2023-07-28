4. Pete Buttigieg

4. Pete Buttigieg: When Buttigieg, the breakout star of the 2020 Democratic presidential race, took the job as secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration, many observers wondered why. After all, it isn't the sort of lofty perch that positions like Attorney General or Secretary of State are. But Buttigieg has proven his doubters wrong, emerging as the face of the decidedly popular infrastructure bill. It turns out that doling out federal dollars for local projects is a very good way to build goodwill. Buttigieg is among the most natural politicians in the Democratic Party and, at age 40, can afford to wait if the 2024 or even 2028 field doesn't look promising for him.

 AP file

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Allentown Friday to unveil the recent improvements made to Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).

Known as the "Terminal Modernization Project," the improvements include the replacement of dated terminal infrastructure and the expansion of the airport's TSA checkpoint area in order to screen more passengers. Pennsylvania has spent $13 million on the project, according to a press release from Gov. Josh Shapiro's office.

Buttigieg will be joined at the airport's main terminal by Shapiro, Sen. Bob Casey and. Rep. Susan Wild at 11 a.m. Friday. Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority executive director Thomas Stoudt will also be at the event.

The improvements come as Lehigh Valley International Airport continues to expand its flight options. Earlier this month, Allegiant Air announced that its new route from Allentown to Florida's Melbourne Orlando International Airport will begin in November.

