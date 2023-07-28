ALLENTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Allentown Friday to unveil the recent improvements made to Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).

Known as the "Terminal Modernization Project," the improvements include the replacement of dated terminal infrastructure and the expansion of the airport's TSA checkpoint area in order to screen more passengers. Pennsylvania has spent $13 million on the project, according to a press release from Gov. Josh Shapiro's office.

Buttigieg will be joined at the airport's main terminal by Shapiro, Sen. Bob Casey and. Rep. Susan Wild at 11 a.m. Friday. Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority executive director Thomas Stoudt will also be at the event.

The improvements come as Lehigh Valley International Airport continues to expand its flight options. Earlier this month, Allegiant Air announced that its new route from Allentown to Florida's Melbourne Orlando International Airport will begin in November.