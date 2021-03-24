The Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley has announced who will step into the role of executive director when Alan Jennings retires at the end of May.
The CACLV appointed Dawn Godshall to be the organization's next executive director. Godshall will succeed Jennings, who has been with the agency for more than 40 years.
Godshall currently serves as the organization’s Deputy Executive Director for Operations. She has been with the agency since March 2014 and has held various leadership positions including Associate Executive Director for Community Services and Director of the Sixth Street Shelter in Allentown.
“Dawn Godshall inspires confidence in the board, staff, and community we serve. Her comprehensive knowledge of our agency, her first-person understanding of the causes and effects of poverty, and her unflappable presence draw people in,” said Wayne Barz, Community Action’s Board President. “Given the year we’ve just been through as a nation and community, we think everyone who meets her will feel inspired by the future of what this agency and community can accomplish.”