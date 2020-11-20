Civil rights groups are suing the Trump administration over an executive order that blocks federal agencies, contractors and grant recipients from offering racial sensitivity training.
President Trump didn't hide his feelings about it in the first presidential debate.
"I ended it because it's racist. I ended it because a lot of people were complaining that they were asked to do things that were completely insane," Trump said.
The NAACP says it violates free speech and workplace attempts to address race and sex discrimination.
Many organizations, though, complied with the order for fear of losing funding. But, the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley says it's not going to stop the training.
"We put $6 million at risk which is serious but I think our principles are more important," said CACLV Executive Director Alan Jennings.
Kumari Ghafoor-Davis heads many of these trainings for CACLV, but she refers to them as more of a conversation. It's one, she says, more than 1,000 Valley residents have engaged in since November 2018.
"We're trying to get people to engage and have conversations that make them feel like it's a tough conversation that they want to have anyway because they want to be better and make the community better," Ghafoor-Davis said.
Some opponents of these types of training sessions say they rely on judging people by their group identity rather than individual character.
Regardless of the merits of either argument, since it was an executive order, it can be overturned by the next president.