Officials with Geisinger Health System Wednesday announced it is being acquired by a California-based health care provider.

Kaiser Permanente will acquire Geisinger, pending approval by regulators.

Geisinger will keep its name, but it will be part of Risant Health, a new non-profit health care venture.

Geisinger has ten hospitals and has facilities in 45 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

It employs more than 25,000 people.

Geisinger has partnered with Lehigh Valley-based St. Luke's the last few years and opened three facilities in Schuylkill County.

The most recent is a Geisinger-St. Luke's health center in Pottsville, which opened last fall.

The health care companies opened a hospital in Orwigsburg in 2019.