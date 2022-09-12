ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday.

Police didn't find any shooting or stabbing victims, but they did find a man with minor injuries from a possible assault, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.