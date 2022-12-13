OREFIELD, Pa. - Spending time in the great outdoors is now a possibility year-round at Lehigh County's Camp Fowler. A major renovation at the campsite, which traditionally catered to ask risk youth is complete and now open to kids of all backgrounds.

On a brisk December day teamwork and mindfulness are taught at Camp Fowler in Orefield to kids from Allentown.

"This what we do at camp, is connect kids and have them come together." Said Mike Brady.

Run by Valley Youth House, Brady heads the outdoor based learning programs.

"Before 2020, before these cabins, I wouldn't be here... there would be nobody here." he said of the camp.

We saw the vintage cabins in fall 2019. They looked more like the setting for a 1980's horror movie, than camp for kids.

No heat or running water meant the camp was summer only.

Thanks to a 2.4-million-dollar renovation, funded entirely by donations, which included donated work by many including Kay Builders and Commerce Construction.

Now the 7 new cabins, including one for staff, are light, bright with heat, ac and indoor plumbing.

Valley Youth House's Emily Conners says they're also outfitted with caution, as the camp has historically served at risk kids.

"Lights are all recessed in case there are any youth with suicide ideation, the floors are non slip, every building is ADA accessible." She said.

A sensory room, staff quarters, playing courts and archery facility are new too.

The camp went from serving 350 kids per year, to now over 2-thousand of all backgrounds.

"Camp Fowler is a resource for all the youth in the community, and it all stems from the renovations," Brady said.

School districts like Parkland are now sending students to the camp. Hopes are kids can be taught preventive measures to avoid or help those heading down the wrong path.