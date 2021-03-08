CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Tim Neiman has been coaching baseball at DeSales University for three decades now. The last few days have been one of the most trying times for him, and for his team.
"We'll get through it, but it's quite devastating at times," Neiman said.
On Saturday three of his players, two current, one former, were involved in a devastating wreck in Upper Saucon Township.
Sean Hanczaryk, a senior, was killed. 2019 grad Nicholas White also died, along with his girlfriend, 2020 grad Emily Kattner.
Senior Brandon Dichiacchio is still in the hospital.
"The word from his mom today is that he's stable but still needs a lot of prayers," said Father Jim Greenfield, president of the university.
Greenfield says the accident has caused widespread pain across campus.
"The sadness and pain and grief on campus is palpable. It's only matched or rivaled by the sadness or grief of the families," Greenfield said.
The university has several events planned this week to help students cope, in addition to having counseling services available.
One of those events will be held at the baseball stadium.
No word yet on the cause of the crash.