S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Perla Guzman and son Andrez played a game of catch under a hazy sky at Trexler Park Thursday morning.

"It seemed foggy outside, a little hazy, but was definitely not aware of the wildfires being back," she said.

Smoke from Canadian Wildfires once again blanketed the state and Lehigh Valley. Unlike a few weeks ago, this smoke isn't enough to stop dog trainer Missy Kiralfy from being outside.

"Did you notice any impacts of how you were breathing?" I asked.

"No, not at all. And I have asthma so for me to not notice anything is kind of a big deal," she said.

However, at the time the air quality index was 187, deemed unhealthy. Check out AirNow.gov for the most up-to-date air quality numbers.

"Most healthy people could tolerate it, it would be like, you know, it's a kind of barely smoking environment," said LVHN pulmonologist Dr. Joe Schellenberg.

He says for those with respiratory issues, like asthma, wearing an N-95 mask helps, if worn correctly, which starts with pulling both straps behind your head.

"Once again maintaining that seal, you should not be able to suck in through any sides," he explained.

He added that you should make sure to get the right size and noted you can tell when they're working, as it's not easy breathing to breathe through.

"If you're wearing an N-95 while exerting yourself, is not easy," he said.

He adds you shouldn't use them more than once, as they are no longer in short supply. Also, when driving Dr. Shellenberg advises to keep the air conditioner on and use the recirculating feature of the car.