The Canada wildfires caused smoky, and sometimes smelly, conditions in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of our area Tuesday afternoon.

69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon says the haze and smoky skies are due to the wildfires to our north.

Thick haze and smoke will drop south this evening and you'll see a dramatic drop in visibility and air quality through Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, and Hunterdon counties next and then farther south. May have to close windows... pic.twitter.com/949Xu1cPlG — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) June 6, 2023

Skeldon says there was poor air quality and reduced visibility, plus a smoky smell near the ground at times. There was a campfire smell through the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh County dispatchers say they had received 300 calls within a 1-hour period Tuesday afternoon about the smoky conditions.

Local fire departments also got calls about the haze.

At times there was a one to two mile visibility in the Poconos and northeast Pennsylvania and far North Jersey.

Smoky conditions could be seen over Easton.

And here's an eerily smoky live look over Easton as of 5:15pm. Campfire smell through the Lehigh Valley as this thickest haze/smoke of the day pivots south through PA/NJ this evening. Worst air quality through a little after sunset...then should improve a bit overnight. pic.twitter.com/Vo22X1HGtK — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) June 6, 2023

The thickest haze/smoke of the day pivoted south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.

Skeldon says conditions should improve a bit overnight.

Skeldon says similarly smoky conditions are possible in the area Wednesday afternoon as well.