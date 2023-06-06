Dorney Park skycam showing smoky conditions

The Canada wildfires caused smoky, and sometimes smelly, conditions in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of our area Tuesday afternoon.

69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon says the haze and smoky skies are due to the wildfires to our north. 

Skeldon says there was poor air quality and reduced visibility, plus a smoky smell near the ground at times. There was a campfire smell through the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh County dispatchers say they had received 300 calls within a 1-hour period Tuesday afternoon about the smoky conditions.

Local fire departments also got calls about the haze.

At times there was a one to two mile visibility in the Poconos and northeast Pennsylvania and far North Jersey.

Smoky conditions could be seen over Easton.

The thickest haze/smoke of the day pivoted south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.

Skeldon says conditions should improve a bit overnight.

Skeldon says similarly smoky conditions are possible in the area Wednesday afternoon as well.

