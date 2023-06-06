The Canada wildfires are causing smoky, and sometimes smelly, conditions in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of our area.

69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon says the haze and smoky skies are due to the wildfires to our north.

Thick haze and smoke will drop south this evening and you'll see a dramatic drop in visibility and air quality through Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, and Hunterdon counties next and then farther south. May have to close windows... pic.twitter.com/949Xu1cPlG — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) June 6, 2023

Lehigh County dispatchers say they have received 300 calls within a 1-hour period Tuesday afternoon about the smoky conditions.

Skeldon says the thickness of the haze will peak Tuesday evening, with poor air quality and reduced visibility, plus a smoky smell near the ground at times.

At times there was a one to two mile visibility in the Poconos and northeast Pennsylvania and far North Jersey.

Smoky conditions could be seen over Easton as of 5:15 p.m.

And here's an eerily smoky live look over Easton as of 5:15pm. Campfire smell through the Lehigh Valley as this thickest haze/smoke of the day pivots south through PA/NJ this evening. Worst air quality through a little after sunset...then should improve a bit overnight. pic.twitter.com/Vo22X1HGtK — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) June 6, 2023

There is a campfire smell through the Lehigh Valley. The thickest haze/smoke of the day will pivot south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.

Skeldon says the worst air quality will be until a little after sunset. Conditions should improve a bit overnight.

Skeldon says similarly smoky conditions are possible in the area Wednesday afternoon as well.