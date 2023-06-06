Dorney Park skycam showing smoky conditions

The Canada wildfires are causing smoky, and sometimes smelly, conditions in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of our area.

69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon says the haze and smoky skies are due to the wildfires to our north. 

Lehigh County dispatchers say they have received 300 calls within a 1-hour period Tuesday afternoon about the smoky conditions.

Skeldon says the thickness of the haze will peak Tuesday evening, with poor air quality and reduced visibility, plus a smoky smell near the ground at times.

At times there was a one to two mile visibility in the Poconos and northeast Pennsylvania and far North Jersey.

Smoky conditions could be seen over Easton as of 5:15 p.m.

There is a campfire smell through the Lehigh Valley. The thickest haze/smoke of the day will pivot south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.

Skeldon says the worst air quality will be until a little after sunset. Conditions should improve a bit overnight.

Skeldon says similarly smoky conditions are possible in the area Wednesday afternoon as well.

Scroll down for comments if available