The Canalside Cup, a fixture in Williams Township along the Delaware River, is for sale, according to the store's Facebook page.
A post citing many obstacles to reopening said current ownership is ready to move on after 17 years. The Cup is at 1610 S. Delaware Drive (also Route 611), south of Easton. It has traditionally closed for the winter and reopened in spring.
The Cup, overlooking the Delaware River, has been a popular family spot for years, serving soft and hard ice cream, water ice, platters and burgers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed Route 611 in September after damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It reopened earlier this month. Businesses along the road suffered from the disruption.
"I had full intentions of opening The Canalside Cup on schedule this year, but after many obstacles have surfaced, it's time for me to hand over the reins to a new owner," the Facebook post said.
"Thank you for all your support and generosity for making The Canalside Cup what was, is, and hopefully what it will continue to be," the post said.
69 News has contacted ownership for comment.