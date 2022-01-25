Cancer-causing contaminants found in New Jersey drinking water allegedly came from a Lehigh County Authority waste treatment plant.
That's according to a report by the news outlet, Politico.
The contaminants were inadvertently discharged into the Lehigh River which empties into the Delaware River, which serves as a drinking water source for South Jersey communities.
The industrial solvent "1,4 Dioxane" was allegedly included in industrial wastewater sent to the LCA for treatment from a New Jersey plastic manufacturer, Coim USA.
But the LCA does not test for 1,4 Dioxane and is unable to remove that particular solvent from the water it treats.
We reached out to Coim USA for comment and have not heard back yet.