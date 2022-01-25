Cancer-causing contaminants found in New Jersey drinking water allegedly came from a Lehigh County Authority waste treatment plant.

That's according to a report by the news outlet, Politico.

The contaminants were inadvertently discharged into the Lehigh River which empties into the Delaware River, which serves as a drinking water source for South Jersey communities.

The industrial solvent "1,4 Dioxane" was allegedly included in industrial wastewater sent to the LCA for treatment from a New Jersey plastic manufacturer, Coim USA.

But the LCA does not test for 1,4 Dioxane and is unable to remove that particular solvent from the water it treats.

We reached out to Coim USA for comment and have not heard back yet.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you