ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I feel great. I was thankful for every step and every mile."

Amy Miller was all set on running the St. Luke's Half Marathon in Allentown.

"I was like I'm gonna do this race. One foot in front of the other," said Miller.

But just last month, things were a different story.

"I was training for this race in the middle of March and I noticed some spontaneous bruising and we got some blood work," said Miller.

The bloodwork showed she was battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia

"As a family physician, I kind of knew what was going on," said Miller.

"It was really scary. My life was basically turned upside down from the cancer diagnosis."

And even with the diagnosis, she never stopped training.

"Listen, I'm very active. I'm going to go crazy being in this hospital here if you don't give me something to do," said Miller.

Doctors brought a bike to Amy's hospital room where she pedaled for 5 to 10 miles a day.

When she wasn't biking, she was walking miles worth of hospital hallways, all while going through treatment

"If you would have told me March 23, 'Hey, you'll be running in the St Lukes Half Marathon,' I'd say you're thinking of another person," said Miller.

But she did it. Even getting emotional during the race.

"I cried at a couple of miles because I just couldn't believe I was there," said Miller.

On Tuesday, Amy begins chemotherapy.

But with the support of her family, and her faith, nothing will bring Amy down.

"I have so much to be thankful for."