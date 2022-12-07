Kirstie Alley lost her battle to colon cancer at the age of 71. But this kind of cancer can affect people who are much younger.

Chelle Benner works with Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley. She was 52 when she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018.

“My treatment course included chemo up front for eight rounds, then a break, then 28 days of radiation Monday through Friday, then another break, and then surgery after that break,” she explains.

Despite excellent physical condition, Benner’s cancer had been growing for ten years.

Benner says, “You're talking about a Spartan Racer and a half-marathon finisher who is literally growing cancer in her body, that long.”

Dr. Brian Stello of Lehigh Valley Health Network says that over the past few years, more people have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer at a younger age, and getting screened, which can be both diagnostic and preventative, is of the utmost importance.

“That's really the important part of cancer prevention for the colon - regular screening starting at age 45,” Dr. Stello advises.

Dr. Stello says there are symptoms you can look out for as well.

“There are some symptoms that might suggest colorectal cancer - unexplained weight loss, unexplained anemia, a change in your bowel habit to either have unusual constipation, cramping or diarrhea, finding dark stools that are almost black in color, or finding a presence of blood in the bowels."

Benner says things may have been different if she got checked sooner.

“I could kick myself. I am one of those people, I waited two years. I could make all kinds of excuses for why I waited. It doesn't matter now. Now, I want to be the example of why you shouldn't wait.”