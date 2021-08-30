HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Republican candidate for Northampton County executive, Steve Lynch, is making a name for himself.
His comments at a rally on Sunday in Harrisburg have gone viral and have caught the attention of several national publications. His speech centers around school boards mandating masks, and as Lynch puts it, "men needing to be men."
"Forget going into these school boards bringing data, you go into school boards to remove them. They don't follow the law, they don't follow the law you go in there to remove...I'm going in with 20 strong men," Lynch said.
His comments come as the masking mandate in schools has quickly become one the biggest debates in our country. School board meetings have become completely unruly at times. The issue has become politicized.
Lynch said board members would be replaced with parents and mask mandates would be voted down.
WFMZ reached out to Lynch for comment, but did not hear back. However, Lynch posted a video on YouTube late Monday night to clarify his comments.
He said he did not intend to threaten school boards in Northampton with physical violence. He said his comments about "removing school board members" were a reference to other schools, where parents voted to terminate their boards and replace them with members who voted to remove mask mandates.
Northampton Republican Party Chair Lee Snover first told us she did not hear Lynch's speech, and later would not respond to additional requests for comment.
However, the Northampton County Democratic Chair, Matt Munsey, said in a statement that Lynch's words were disturbing and that, "he doesn't seem to believe in democracy in that the voters choose who represents them. They can vote them out in the next election, but it doesn't work when you talk about bringing a mob to a school board. That shows he doesn't respect the will of the voters."