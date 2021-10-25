One of the local races in the upcoming November election is for Northampton County Executive, and one candidate is calling out his competitor over what he alleges are several issues he says need fixing.
Republican Steven Lynch blamed the administration of Democrat Lamont McClure Monday for a number of issues.
He criticized McClure's handling of undocumented immigrants and the county's interactions with ICE.
Lynch also said there are staffing shortages at the county-run Gracedale nursing home.
Lynch called for an investigation into the issues.
In an emailed statement, McClure called Lynch's accusations "a witches brew of misinformation, half-truths and lies."