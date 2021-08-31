A candidate for Northampton County executive, who's come under fire for comments he made about school boards and mask mandates, says he wants to set the record straight.
Steve Lynch, a Republican, spoke at a rally on Sunday.
In a video clip making the rounds on social media, Lynch says he'd like to bring "20 strong men" to a school board meeting. Lynch then says he would give board members an option-- leave, or be removed.
But, in a new video clip Lynch himself posted on his YouTube channel, he says he was in no way advocating violence or intimidation.
"By strong men I was referring to the many in my local community who have become active and wanting to get involved in these local, important issues but were afraid to have their voices heard in our political discourse until now," Lynch said.
"When I discussed the school board being removed, I was referring to how parents in other states have gone into school board meetings, presented their case for the board to be terminated, replace the school board with other parents and immediately vote down mask mandates."
Lynch went on to say that parents have reached out to him for help because they've been bullied and harassed at school board meetings.
Lynch is expected to meet with some parents in Northampton to discuss mask mandates Tuesday night.