HARRISBURG, Pa. - Video of a candidate for Northampton County executive is going viral, for comments that candidate made about school boards enforcing mask mandates in schools.

The video of Steve Lynch was taken at a rally Sunday in Harrisburg.

Lynch, a Republican, told the crowd he would confront those school boards with "20 strong men." Lynch then said he would give board members an option - leave, or be removed.

He said board members would be replaced with parents, and mask mandates would be voted down.

Lynch could not be reached for comment.

Tags

