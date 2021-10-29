"We are running a campaign about crushing the pandemic, attempting to crush the pandemic and attempting to help our small businesses," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
The incumbent Democrat says his administration's ability to collaborate with area hospitals in getting 92% of residents and 65% of county employees vaccinated, without imposing mandates on county employees, is proof he knows how to handle a crisis.
If re-elected, he says he'll also continue to preserve open space, and push for his 8.5% tax cut.
"I have to fight and win the tax cut because people are hurting right now with inflation and other things," he added.
"I want to put more power in the people's hands and I want to work on changing the home rule charter so the Sheriff becomes a voted-on position again," said Republican Steven Lynch, who is vying to unseat McClure in Tuesday's election.
Lynch, a political newcomer who is a bodybuilder and fitness trainer, adds he won't raise taxes and wants to bring in consultants to help with county issues. He wants to increase staffing at Gracedale Nursing Home and the Office of Corrections, and defend people's constitutional rights from what he calls federal government overreach.
In terms of handling the pandemic, he's denounced the COVID vaccine and mask mandates and says he would use a group approach, including concerned parents and infectious disease experts, to make health decisions. He doesn't believe the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"I will trust a parent over Fauci any day and twice on Sunday," he said.
Lynch doesn't shy away from controversy. He was at the Stop the Steal rally January 6, but says he left before the violence, has had posts censored on Facebook, and made national news for a speech at an anti-mask rally in Harrisburg.
"I'm going in with 20 strong men. I'm going to speak in front of the school board, and I'm giving them an option they can leave, or they can be removed. And then after that we are going to replace them with nine parents and we are going to vote down the mask mandates that evening, that evening," he said.
Lynch said he doesn't promote violence and won't use intimidation tactics or language if elected and doesn't regret saying what he did.
"They're real ads that's why I believe my campaign has resonated with people. They're sick of the typical political speech," he said.
McClure has called him a domestic terrorist, which Lynch said he isn't.
McClure is banking on his political record to get him re-elected.