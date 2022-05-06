Donald Trump will stump for Dr. Oz at a rally in western Pennsylvania Friday night, while Josh Shapiro, the lone Democrat running for governor, has ads out already targeting a potential opponent.
And the leaked Supreme Court document on a possible Roe V. Wade decision looms over it all.
This week brought the final Republican debate for U.S. Senate.
It had slight favorite Dr. Mehmet Oz taking heat, especially from main rival David McCormick, for past statements on abortion. In 2019, Oz criticized an Alabama six-week abortion bill and noted, at six weeks, an embryo doesn't have a heartbeat.
On Thursday, Oz said he's pro-life, and that life starts at conception.
Oz also defended his financial and political ties to Turkey and his Turkish dual citizenship. Oz has stated he’ll renounce his citizenship from Turkey if elected to the U.S. Senate.
During the debate both he and McCormick were attacked for only recently moving to Pennsylvania.
All the GOP Senate candidates agreed on tightening security at the southern border, opposing a tax hike, cutting business regulations, and maximizing U.S. energy.
On the Democratic side, John Fetterman spoke to steel workers in the Lehigh Valley, while Conor Lamb made a pitch at a diner in Berks County.
Both said they support the Women's Health Protection Act, with Fetterman in favor of ending the Senate filibuster to get it passed.
Shapiro vowed to protect abortion rights in the state if Roe is overturned. He also is on the attack, with ads highlighting Republican Doug Mastriano's far-right views.
Mastriano has been leading the GOP field for governor and has attracted as many individual donors as the other candidates combined.
This week, he walked out of a podcast interview with the Delaware Valley Journal after questions about speaking at an event with ties to QAnon, his role in the January 6 attack, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The current state senator favors an abortion ban with no exceptions, while opponents Bill McSwain and Lou Barletta favor exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is at risk.
Barletta campaigned in the Lehigh Valley and promised to include parents in education. He criticized books in high school libraries that contain sexually graphic drawings.
McSwain said he supports using public education funding to help parents send kids to nonpublic schools.
A recent straw poll taken by the Lehigh County Republican Committee has Barletta leading the field, with Dave White and Doug Mastriano following. For Senator, Kathy Barnette is the leading candidate. However, this was only taken by the 160 committee members. Statewide polling has Mastriano with a big lead.
There is also the race for the 7th congressional seat in the Lehigh Valley. Lisa Scheller, who ran and lost in the general in 2020, has been the presumed favorite for Republicans, but challenger Kevin Dellicker said votes haven't been counted. He says he's seen a groundswell of support for his campaign and that voters shouldn't count him out.