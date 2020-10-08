BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The candidates for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District debated at the SteelStacks Thursday.
They discussed a host of topics, but the topic of healthcare drew the starkest contrast between Democrat incumbent Susan Wild and Republican challenger Lisa Scheller.
Scheller says Wild wants Medicare for All and didn't mince words.
"Medicare For All is gonna cost $30 trillion and it's gonna double or triple our taxes and give free health care to illegal immigrants. You won't be able to get your insurance from your employer anymore because everyone is going to get it from the government. It's gonna wreck our economy and wreck health care for our seniors," Scheller said.
Wild countered by saying she's open to many ideas, but Republicans don't have any.
"What I consistently hear from my opponents is what I hear in Congress from the GOP. We should get rid of the ACA, we shouldn't have any public health insurance, but we don't really have a plan for what everyone is supposed to do," Wild said.
