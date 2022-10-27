Democrat Mark Pinsley and Republican Jarrett Coleman engaged in rigorous verbal conflict during a WFMZ-TV debate Thursday morning at Factory LLC in Bethlehem.

The candidates are vying to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Senate District in the Nov. 8 general election. The district is currently represented by Republican Patrick Browne, who earlier this year was defeated in the Republican primary by Coleman.

Business Matters host Tony Iannelli served as the debate's moderator. It is scheduled for broadcast at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Republicans hold a district registration advantage. When asked if to compensate he had to move to the political center Pinsley said no, that's the wrong way of considering it. He noted his views, not Coleman's views, were most held by people.

"We're in the majority," Pinsley said. "Most people want abortion access. Most people want gun control. You have to stand your ground."

Coleman, a relative political novice, when asked by Iannelli to introduce himself to voters, Coleman said he was an airline pilot. His career afforded him the opportunity to visit many states. This experience informed Coleman of which states' governments "work for the people, and where people work for their government."

He said, if elected, he would make sure the government worked for the people.

Crime is consistently cited by voters as a concern. Both men acknowledged this was accurate, but varied on how to combat it.

Pinsley said Republicans were politicizing the issue, particularly by their focus on major Americans cities such as Philadelphia. This amounts to a "political stunt" done by "closet racists." He added "safety is a major issue" and he would make people more safe.

While Coleman was labeled a "close racist," Pinsley was accused of attempting to "defund the Allentown Police Department." Coleman said "this is not a time to be soft on crime." He specifically indicated "no cash bail is dangerous."

Iannelli turned the questioning to gun control. Coleman said he supported the Second Amendment with "some common sense" provisions. Pinsley accused Coleman of supporting weapons such as the AR-15. He noted these weapons "destroy people." Pinsley noted that he had served in the military and was more aware of what these weapons could do than Coleman.

The two men then argued with each other who was, and who was not, an "election denier." Pinsley said Coleman denied President Biden's 2020 victory, while Coleman said Pinsley denied President Trump's 2016 victory.

The contentiousness failed to improve when the topic turned to abortions. Coleman said he was pro-life, "but I understand exceptions." He then said Pinsley was so "extreme that he will fight to have an abortion up to birth." Not only this, Coleman said, but he'd have taxpayers pay for it.

Pinsley denied that he was extreme, and said that he supported the Roe vs. Wade 1973 ruling.

"I stand by Roe versus Wade," Pinsley said.

When asked why they should be elected, Pinsley said "we are a creative people" and collectively we could end "toxic partisanship." Coleman responded by saying also that people "needed to work together" but that voters "know what is working and what's not working" and needed the courage to change the latter.

Pinsley is the controller of Lehigh County. Coleman is a member of the Parkland School District Board of Directors.