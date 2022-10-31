Republican Dean Browning, a former Lehigh County Commissioner, is running against current Allentown School Board member Democrat Nick Miller for State Senator in the newly created 14th District.

It covers parts of 20 municipalities spanning Lehigh and Northampton counties.

School funding is at the top of the legislative list of Miller and for Browning. However, their views couldn't be more different.

"To require them (parents) to stay in a failing school system and say the solution is more and more money is not the answer, we need to give them a choice," Browning said.

Browning favors a voucher system, where parents could send kids to the school district of their choice. He adds that funds from vouchers could offset expansion costs for inundated districts.

"We've got school district buildings that have lead paint on the walls, asbestos-filled buildings and lack of air conditioning," Miller said.

Miller says those conditions add to poor academic performance. He supports re-tooling the state's fair funding formula, which is currently under court review. Miller, who's on the Allentown School Board, says if passed it will boost struggling districts.

On the issue of voting...

"I think pre-canvassing is something where additional funding could be allocated towards to make sure that, you know, we have the results in a timely fashion," Miller said.

Miller supports no excuse mail-in balloting and access to drop boxes. He admits better communication needs to happen to ensure that more people agree on the safety of voting.

Browning, who said he would have certified Joe Biden's Pennsylvania win in 2020, would expand in-person voting to the Saturday before election day but is against pre-canvassing and wants to eliminate drop boxes, have a voter ID requirement, and repeal no-excuse mail-in balloting.

"If I go into a voting booth, I don't have anybody looking over my shoulder saying no you need to vote for this person, no you need to vote for that. We don't know that that's not the case with mail-in ballots," he said.

"So, you think there is mass coercion with mail-in ballots?" I asked.

"Not mass coercion but there is that potential, yes," he said.

Browning, who doesn't believe in man-made climate change, would expand fracking and is against larger efforts to curb emissions, as he says the U.S. is already a leader in environmental policies. Without better efforts from China, Russia and India, the environmental efforts of the. US won't matter, he says. He is in favor of pushing towards more green energy, as fossil fuels will run out.

Browning is also in in favor of tighter local environmental laws.

Miller supports policies to reduce greenhouse gases. He wants to better hold fracking companies accountable and shift toward green energy.

As for gun legislation, Browning is against gun-free zones, as he said they don't work. He gave the example of a William Allen High School student being arrested with a gun inside the school. He also does not favor red flag laws or any legislation restricting firearms. He does want to boost mental health funding and add police officers.

Miller would add officers too and would consider a bill to ban the sale of AR-15's.

In terms of taxes, both are in favor of closing the Delaware loophole of allowing businesses to register in Delaware and operate in Pennsylvania, costing the state billions in tax revenue.

Browning would like to lower the corporate tax rate, which just decreased to 8.99% and then continues to be reduced by.5% until 2031, when it would be at 4.99%. The current reduction is something Miller supports, as he says it sets the state up for long-term economic success.

On the issue of abortion, Browning opposes it unless the mother’s health or life is threatened. He also supports exceptions for rape and incest, especially for minors.

​Miller supports a woman's right to choose.