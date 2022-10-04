Part of Lehigh County will soon have a new state senator. The two candidates vying for the 16th District seat have traded barbs during the campaign.

The candidates are speaking out on school funding.

On his Facebook page, the Democrat running in Pennsylvania's 16th Senate District, Mark Pinsley, says: "Wanna guess who is gonna defund our schools? Jarrett Coleman."

The post links to a news article about an open letter signed by public school officials who say Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, is a threat to public school funding.

Pinsley says Coleman, his Republican opponent, didn't sign the open letter.

"So Jarrett Coleman is on the side of defunding the education system by $12 billion along with Mastriano," Pinsley said.

But Coleman says Pinsley's claims couldn't be further from the truth.

"I never said I wanted to defund public schools," Coleman said.

Coleman says he has no idea what's in Mastriano's plan, but says Pennsylvania schools should be more conservative with their spending. Coleman says if elected, he would support school choice and charter schools, where he says the dollars follow the student and taxpayers get the most bang for their buck.

"School choice allows schools that are succeeding to see an increase in enrollment and an increase in funding. The schools that are not performing well or for whatever reason the parents, simply, the parents decide not to send their kids there will have to improve their product to offer a better product then regain those students," Coleman said.

But Pinsley says school choice could harm kids in poorer districts. He says the best way to fund schools is by using the fair funding formula.

"So that a Parkland School District, which is a wealthy school district, gets funded fairly and that Allentown, which is not as wealthy, would also be funded," Pinsley said.

The winner of the 16th District race will replace Republican Pat Browne, who was defeated in the primary.