HARRISBURG, Pa. | State Senator Mike Regan began informational hearings on Monday at the Senate Law and Justice Committee on full cannabis legalization.
“As neighboring states prepare to embrace all the benefits of cannabis reform, we in Pennsylvania are reminded of the continued impact of the criminalization of cannabis here in our state," said Jeff Riedy, Executive Director of Lehigh Valley NORML.
"The only real solution is enacting immediate decriminalization and eventual legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania," Riedy continued. "Senator Regan’s hearing signals an encouraging shift in thinking among our State Republicans."
New Jersey, Virginia and New York passed legalization measures and have started the process of regulating retail sales.
The modern direction of reform has focused on sending tax revenue back to the very places that were impacted by decades of criminal prohibition. It’s worth noting that the Pa., State Police are one of the largest departments in the country already, with an annual budget of $1.4 billion.
While cannabis consumers certainly strive for taxation and regulation, they also want the taxes they pay on products directed towards communities, not the police NORML officials stated.
However, Senator Regan also represents a new wave of local Republican support for legalization. Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) has also introduced a pair of bills, one would regulate cannabis and the other would allow registered medical patients access to home cultivation.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Democratic Caucus have embraced cannabis legalization as part of their Party platform since 2018. Governor Tom Wolf has vocally endorsed regulating cannabis, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been one of the outspoken elected officials on the issue.
Every major poll shows that a growing majority of Pennsylvanians support ending prohibition altogether.