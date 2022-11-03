PHILADELPHIA – Some 6,0000 Philadelphia Phillies fans got that stadium atmosphere without the cost of the stadium ticket Thursday night.

"I couldn't afford it," Michelle Brook, of Philadelphia, said about tickets to Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. "They were jacking the price up to two grand for standing.

The Wells Fargo Center, just steps away from Citizens Bank Park, hosted a watch party for Phillies fans to enjoy the game against the Houston Astros.

"It's expensive," said Zach Shine. "The Wells Fargo Center is not, so we're here."

"If you didn't want to pay $1,200 for a ticket, you can come in here, watch the game and kind of get the same vibe," said Caitlin Friel of Broomall.

"Phils are in the World Series," said Justin D'Andrea of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. "It's the Phils, it's the Fightins'."

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Alexis Miller of Philadelphia. "Being able to be here to experience this is amazing."

Fans grabbed their seats inside the many bars of the Wells Fargo Center. Some driving miles upon miles, just to see the Phils bring home a win.

"Four hours I drove just for this," Miller said. "I'm a die-hard fan."

What a night to be a Philadelphia fan.

"Birds are hot, Phils are hot," D'Andrea said, as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies were playing at the same time.