S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County-based foster care center is the recipient of a $50,000 grant for educational improvement.
Capital Blue Cross recently awarded KidsPeace the grant as part of Capital’s latest round of critical donations to the community.
Blue Cross writes in the media release, the health insurer recently distributed 11 educational improvement grants, totaling $190,000, to regional nonprofits.
Capital’s grant to KidsPeace will go toward the Donley Therapeutic Education Center, part of KidsPeace’s Orchard Hills campus in Orefield.