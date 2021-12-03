ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Capital Blue Cross hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday with Lehigh Valley leaders to mark the completion of a $4 million renovation to its regional headquarters in Allentown.
The full makeover features a new Capital Blue Cross Connect health and wellness center on the ground floor of the facility at 1221 Hamilton St.
It is the company's second Connect center in the region, joining one at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
"This is more than an investment in a building," said Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash. "It's part of our continuing investment in a vibrant region we consider home."
The latest Capital Blue Cross Connect anchors the newly renovated headquarters, providing street-level entry to an open space where visitors can access a variety of wellness services.
In addition to serving as a wellness hub for services and activities, the center will teach visitors about the storied Allentown parks system. Colorful images and deep historical descriptions of the area's many beautiful parks are featured throughout the space.
The overall building renovations include a complete interior remodeling and an updated façade featuring the new Capital Blue Cross logo.
The Allentown facility is the fourth Capital Blue Cross Connect now open in the company's 21-county service region.