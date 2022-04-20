Capital Blue Cross donates monitors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Capital Blue Cross is helping students in the Lehigh Valley by giving them access to computers. 

On Tuesday, Capital Blue Cross donated 65 computer monitors to various Lehigh Valley schools and agencies that need them the most. 

The donation is part of Capital’s commitment help improve the health and well-being of harder-to-reach communities," a says release from Capital Blue Cross. 

The monitors were delivered to Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania, in Allentown, and to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley

“Computer monitors are our windows into today’s world, allowing us to access the information we need to learn, live, and work,” said Susan Hubley, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Capital Blue Cross. “This donation will help many who sometimes struggle to gain that access.”

Ten of the monitors will go to Roosevelt Elementary School in Allentown, and another 30 to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Communities in Schools will distribute the monitors to various area schools in need, and United Way will distribute to various agencies in need.

